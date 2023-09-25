Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 436.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex's open price was 434 and the close price was 436.7. The stock had a high of 442 and a low of 430.85. The market cap of Uflex is 3162.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 778.55 and the 52-week low is 325.2. On the BSE, there were 10454 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹438, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹436.7

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 438. The stock has experienced a 0.3 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.3.

25 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹436.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 10,454 shares were transacted. The closing price of the stock was 436.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.