Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day, Uflex's open price was ₹434 and the close price was ₹436.7. The stock had a high of ₹442 and a low of ₹430.85. The market cap of Uflex is ₹3162.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹778.55 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. On the BSE, there were 10454 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹438. The stock has experienced a 0.3 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.3.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 10,454 shares were transacted. The closing price of the stock was ₹436.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!