Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Uflex stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 4.83 %. The stock closed at 443.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.35 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at 435 and closed at 438.55. The stock reached a high of 446 and a low of 435. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently at 3202.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 778.55 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 2568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹465.35, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹443.9

The current price of Uflex stock is 465.35. It has experienced a 4.83% increase, resulting in a net change of 21.45.

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.08%
3 Months3.52%
6 Months30.54%
YTD-21.0%
1 Year-40.61%
26 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹443.45, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹438.55

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 443.45 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change is an increase of 4.9.

26 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹438.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex had a volume of 2568 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Uflex shares on this day was 438.55.

