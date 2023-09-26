Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at ₹435 and closed at ₹438.55. The stock reached a high of ₹446 and a low of ₹435. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently at ₹3202.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹778.55 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 2568 shares.
The current price of Uflex stock is ₹465.35. It has experienced a 4.83% increase, resulting in a net change of 21.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.08%
|3 Months
|3.52%
|6 Months
|30.54%
|YTD
|-21.0%
|1 Year
|-40.61%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹443.45 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change is an increase of 4.9.
On the last day of trading, Uflex had a volume of 2568 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Uflex shares on this day was ₹438.55.
