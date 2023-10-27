Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at ₹426.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The last day of trading for Uflex saw the stock open at ₹419.95 and close at ₹419.85. The stock reached a high of ₹430.3 and a low of ₹402 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently ₹3,068.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Uflex was 3,356.
Uflex share price update :Uflex closed today at ₹426.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹424.05
Today, Uflex stock closed at ₹426.3, which is a 0.53% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹424.05. The net change in price is +2.25.
Uflex share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jai Corporation
|301.35
|1.2
|0.4
|372.05
|114.4
|5377.57
|Nilkamal
|2311.5
|39.35
|1.73
|2800.0
|1671.6
|3449.34
|Uflex
|426.3
|2.25
|0.53
|741.25
|325.2
|3078.38
|Mold Tek Packaging
|922.0
|46.7
|5.34
|1123.05
|832.15
|3057.79
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|137.75
|1.7
|1.25
|178.8
|108.6
|2355.58
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Uflex stock is ₹415.7 and the high price is ₹436.
Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹428.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹424.05
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹428.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points.
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹415.7, and the high price is ₹431.15.
Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹428.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹424.05
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹428.85, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|438.49
|10 Days
|443.37
|20 Days
|447.16
|50 Days
|434.10
|100 Days
|428.46
|300 Days
|437.75
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Uflex reached a low price of ₹415.7 and a high price of ₹431.15 on the current day.
Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹427.3, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹424.05
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹427.3, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and the net change in price is 3.25.
Uflex Live Updates
Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425.9, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹424.05
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹425.9 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change in the price is 1.85.
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹415.7 and the high price is ₹431.15.
Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹426.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹424.05
The current price of Uflex stock is ₹426.25 with a percent change of 0.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 2.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹425.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹424.05
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹425.6 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.37% and has gained 1.55 points.
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹415.7, while the high price is ₹429.6.
Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹424.05
The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹425.2, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% and the net change in the stock price is 1.15.
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Uflex today reached a low of ₹415.7 and a high of ₹429.6.
Uflex Live Updates
Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹425, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹419.85
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹425, which represents a 1.23% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.15, indicating that the stock has gained 5.15 points. Overall, this suggests that Uflex stock has experienced a positive movement in price.
Uflex share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.16%
|3 Months
|5.75%
|6 Months
|7.22%
|YTD
|-24.42%
|1 Year
|-41.11%
Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹419.85
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹425, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.23% and has gained 5.15 points.
Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹419.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 3,356 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹419.85.
