Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at ₹426.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹424.05

11 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 424.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.3 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UflexPremium
Uflex

The last day of trading for Uflex saw the stock open at 419.95 and close at 419.85. The stock reached a high of 430.3 and a low of 402 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3,068.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.25 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Uflex was 3,356.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:32:33 PM IST

Uflex share price update :Uflex closed today at ₹426.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹424.05

Today, Uflex stock closed at 426.3, which is a 0.53% increase from the previous day's closing price of 424.05. The net change in price is +2.25.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23:11 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation301.351.20.4372.05114.45377.57
Nilkamal2311.539.351.732800.01671.63449.34
Uflex426.32.250.53741.25325.23078.38
Mold Tek Packaging922.046.75.341123.05832.153057.79
Balmer Lawrie & Company137.751.71.25178.8108.62355.58
27 Oct 2023, 05:44:40 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 415.7 and the high price is 436.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43:03 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation304.654.51.5372.05114.45436.46
Nilkamal2340.067.852.992800.01671.63491.87
Uflex427.83.750.88741.25325.23089.21
Mold Tek Packaging914.739.44.51123.05832.153033.58
Balmer Lawrie & Company137.051.00.74178.8108.62343.61
27 Oct 2023, 02:31:41 PM IST

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹428.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The current stock price of Uflex is 428.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:11:27 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 415.7, and the high price is 431.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:55:22 PM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹428.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The current stock price of Uflex is 428.85, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:39:31 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days438.49
10 Days443.37
20 Days447.16
50 Days434.10
100 Days428.46
300 Days437.75
27 Oct 2023, 01:17:57 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Uflex reached a low price of 415.7 and a high price of 431.15 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:16:13 PM IST

Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹427.3, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 427.3, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and the net change in price is 3.25.

27 Oct 2023, 12:54:53 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:37:41 PM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425.9, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 425.9 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change in the price is 1.85.

27 Oct 2023, 12:31:40 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation300.70.550.18372.05114.45365.97
Nilkamal2325.052.852.332800.01671.63469.49
Uflex425.91.850.44741.25325.23075.49
Mold Tek Packaging892.717.41.991123.05832.152960.62
Balmer Lawrie & Company137.00.950.7178.8108.62342.75
27 Oct 2023, 12:13:41 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 415.7 and the high price is 431.15.

27 Oct 2023, 11:43:03 AM IST

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation302.82.650.88372.05114.45403.45
Nilkamal2298.526.351.162800.01671.63429.94
Uflex426.252.20.52741.25325.23078.01
Mold Tek Packaging892.016.71.911123.05832.152958.3
Balmer Lawrie & Company137.551.51.1178.8108.62352.16
27 Oct 2023, 11:40:55 AM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹426.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The current price of Uflex stock is 426.25 with a percent change of 0.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 2.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:14:59 AM IST

Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹425.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 425.6 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.37% and has gained 1.55 points.

27 Oct 2023, 11:14:35 AM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 415.7, while the high price is 429.6.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42:29 AM IST

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation301.71.550.52372.05114.45383.82
Nilkamal2286.013.850.612800.01671.63411.29
Uflex427.53.450.81741.25325.23087.04
Mold Tek Packaging883.958.650.991123.05832.152931.6
Balmer Lawrie & Company137.451.41.03178.8108.62350.45
27 Oct 2023, 10:34:20 AM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 425.2, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% and the net change in the stock price is 1.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:12:45 AM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Uflex today reached a low of 415.7 and a high of 429.6.

27 Oct 2023, 10:01:20 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:50:37 AM IST

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹425, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹419.85

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 425, which represents a 1.23% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.15, indicating that the stock has gained 5.15 points. Overall, this suggests that Uflex stock has experienced a positive movement in price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:39:54 AM IST

Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.16%
3 Months5.75%
6 Months7.22%
YTD-24.42%
1 Year-41.11%
27 Oct 2023, 09:21:35 AM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹419.85

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 425, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.23% and has gained 5.15 points.

27 Oct 2023, 08:01:34 AM IST

Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹419.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 3,356 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 419.85.

