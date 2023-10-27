Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at 426.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's 424.05

Uflex share price update :Uflex closed today at ₹426.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹424.05 Today, Uflex stock closed at ₹426.3, which is a 0.53% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹424.05. The net change in price is +2.25.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 301.35 1.2 0.4 372.05 114.4 5377.57 Nilkamal 2311.5 39.35 1.73 2800.0 1671.6 3449.34 Uflex 426.3 2.25 0.53 741.25 325.2 3078.38 Mold Tek Packaging 922.0 46.7 5.34 1123.05 832.15 3057.79 Balmer Lawrie & Company 137.75 1.7 1.25 178.8 108.6 2355.58 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Uflex stock is ₹415.7 and the high price is ₹436.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 304.65 4.5 1.5 372.05 114.4 5436.46 Nilkamal 2340.0 67.85 2.99 2800.0 1671.6 3491.87 Uflex 427.8 3.75 0.88 741.25 325.2 3089.21 Mold Tek Packaging 914.7 39.4 4.5 1123.05 832.15 3033.58 Balmer Lawrie & Company 137.05 1.0 0.74 178.8 108.6 2343.61 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹428.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹424.05 The current stock price of Uflex is ₹428.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points.

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹415.7, and the high price is ₹431.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹428.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹424.05 The current stock price of Uflex is ₹428.85, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 438.49 10 Days 443.37 20 Days 447.16 50 Days 434.10 100 Days 428.46 300 Days 437.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Uflex reached a low price of ₹415.7 and a high price of ₹431.15 on the current day.

Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹427.3, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹424.05 The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹427.3, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and the net change in price is 3.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uflex Live Updates

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425.9, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹424.05 The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹425.9 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change in the price is 1.85.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 300.7 0.55 0.18 372.05 114.4 5365.97 Nilkamal 2325.0 52.85 2.33 2800.0 1671.6 3469.49 Uflex 425.9 1.85 0.44 741.25 325.2 3075.49 Mold Tek Packaging 892.7 17.4 1.99 1123.05 832.15 2960.62 Balmer Lawrie & Company 137.0 0.95 0.7 178.8 108.6 2342.75

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹415.7 and the high price is ₹431.15.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 302.8 2.65 0.88 372.05 114.4 5403.45 Nilkamal 2298.5 26.35 1.16 2800.0 1671.6 3429.94 Uflex 426.25 2.2 0.52 741.25 325.2 3078.01 Mold Tek Packaging 892.0 16.7 1.91 1123.05 832.15 2958.3 Balmer Lawrie & Company 137.55 1.5 1.1 178.8 108.6 2352.16

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹426.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹424.05 The current price of Uflex stock is ₹426.25 with a percent change of 0.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 2.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹425.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹424.05 The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹425.6 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.37% and has gained 1.55 points. Click here for Uflex Dividend

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹415.7, while the high price is ₹429.6.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 301.7 1.55 0.52 372.05 114.4 5383.82 Nilkamal 2286.0 13.85 0.61 2800.0 1671.6 3411.29 Uflex 427.5 3.45 0.81 741.25 325.2 3087.04 Mold Tek Packaging 883.95 8.65 0.99 1123.05 832.15 2931.6 Balmer Lawrie & Company 137.45 1.4 1.03 178.8 108.6 2350.45

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹424.05 The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹425.2, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% and the net change in the stock price is 1.15.

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Uflex today reached a low of ₹415.7 and a high of ₹429.6.

Uflex Live Updates

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹425, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹419.85 The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹425, which represents a 1.23% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.15, indicating that the stock has gained 5.15 points. Overall, this suggests that Uflex stock has experienced a positive movement in price.

Uflex share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.16% 3 Months 5.75% 6 Months 7.22% YTD -24.42% 1 Year -41.11%

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹419.85 The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹425, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.23% and has gained 5.15 points.