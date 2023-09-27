Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 5.67 %. The stock closed at 443.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.05 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

The Uflex stock opened at 450.7 and closed at 443.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 482.95 and a low of 448.1. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3387.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex shares was 79792.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹469.05, up 5.67% from yesterday's ₹443.9

The current stock price of Uflex is 469.05, with a percent change of 5.67 and a net change of 25.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.67% and the net change in price is 25.15.

27 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹443.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Uflex BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 79,792. The closing price for the day was 443.9.

