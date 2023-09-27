Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex sees positive trading day

The Uflex stock opened at ₹450.7 and closed at ₹443.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹482.95 and a low of ₹448.1. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3387.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex shares was 79792.
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹469.05, with a percent change of 5.67 and a net change of 25.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.67% and the net change in price is ₹25.15.
On the last day of Uflex BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 79,792. The closing price for the day was ₹443.9.
