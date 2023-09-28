Uflex Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

Uflex's stock opened at ₹469.85 and closed at ₹469.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹475.5 and the low was ₹466.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3417.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 36,958 shares.
28 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST
