Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 469.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 473.2 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

Uflex's stock opened at 469.85 and closed at 469.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 475.5 and the low was 466.25. The market capitalization of the company is 3417.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 36,958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹469.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Uflex BSE shares traded was 36,958. The closing price of the shares was 469.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.