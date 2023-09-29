Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at ₹475.95 and closed at ₹473.2. The stock reached a high of ₹475.95 and a low of ₹450 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3,323.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹749, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. On the BSE, a total of 36,051 shares of Uflex were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹460.2. There has been a percent change of -2.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13, suggesting a decrease of 13 units in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Uflex shares on the BSE was 36,051. The closing price of these shares was ₹473.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!