Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Uflex stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 473.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.2 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at 475.95 and closed at 473.2. The stock reached a high of 475.95 and a low of 450 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3,323.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 749, while the 52-week low is 325.2. On the BSE, a total of 36,051 shares of Uflex were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹460.2, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹473.2

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 460.2. There has been a percent change of -2.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13, suggesting a decrease of 13 units in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹473.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Uflex shares on the BSE was 36,051. The closing price of these shares was 473.2.

