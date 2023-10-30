Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 424.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.3 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at 415.7 and closed at 424.05. The stock reached a high of 436 and a low of 415.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3078.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.25, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a trading volume of 3076 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.14%
3 Months3.59%
6 Months5.87%
YTD-24.29%
1 Year-41.83%
30 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹426.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹424.05

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 426.3. There has been a 0.53 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.25 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹424.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex BSE had a volume of 3076 shares and the closing price was 424.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.