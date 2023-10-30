Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at ₹415.7 and closed at ₹424.05. The stock reached a high of ₹436 and a low of ₹415.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3078.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The stock had a trading volume of 3076 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.14%
|3 Months
|3.59%
|6 Months
|5.87%
|YTD
|-24.29%
|1 Year
|-41.83%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹426.3. There has been a 0.53 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.25 points.
On the last day of trading, Uflex BSE had a volume of 3076 shares and the closing price was ₹424.05.
