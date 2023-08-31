Uflex Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Uflex stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 19.99 %. The stock closed at 385.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.1 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Uflex's stock opened at ₹389.85 and closed at ₹385.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹463.1 and a low of ₹389.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3344.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹799 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex shares was 343,512.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:04:05 AM IST
On the last day of trading, Uflex had a volume of 343,512 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹385.95.
