Uflex Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 19.99 %. The stock closed at 385.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.1 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

Uflex's stock opened at 389.85 and closed at 385.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 463.1 and a low of 389.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3344.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 799 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex shares was 343,512.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹385.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex had a volume of 343,512 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 385.95.

