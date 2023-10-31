Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the stock of Uflex opened at ₹424.05 and closed at ₹426.3. The highest price for the day was ₹429.8 and the lowest was ₹421.1. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3080.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹741.25 and ₹325.2 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4388.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.39%
|3 Months
|1.44%
|6 Months
|5.62%
|YTD
|-24.46%
|1 Year
|-41.47%
The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹426.6, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,388. The closing price for the day was ₹426.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!