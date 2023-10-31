Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Uflex stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 426.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.6 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the stock of Uflex opened at 424.05 and closed at 426.3. The highest price for the day was 429.8 and the lowest was 421.1. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3080.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 741.25 and 325.2 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4388.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.39%
3 Months1.44%
6 Months5.62%
YTD-24.46%
1 Year-41.47%
31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹426.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹426.3

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is 426.6, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹426.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,388. The closing price for the day was 426.3.

