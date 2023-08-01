comScore
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 8314.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8326.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the stock of Ultra Cem Co opened at 8315 and closed at 8314.95. The highest price reached during the day was 8363, while the lowest price was 8291.9. The market capitalization of the company is 239,715.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the day was 752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:17:38 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8326.35, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹8314.95

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8326.35 with a percent change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.14% compared to the previous value. The net change is 11.4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 11.4.

01 Aug 2023, 11:04:06 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8311.6, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹8314.95

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8311.6. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

01 Aug 2023, 10:56:18 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8314.95 yesterday

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 752 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 8314.95.

