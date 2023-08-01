Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the stock of Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8315 and closed at ₹8314.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8363, while the lowest price was ₹8291.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,715.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the day was 752 shares.

