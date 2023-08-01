Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the stock of Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8315 and closed at ₹8314.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8363, while the lowest price was ₹8291.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,715.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the day was 752 shares.
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8326.35 with a percent change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.14% compared to the previous value. The net change is 11.4, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹11.4.
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8311.6. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decrease of ₹3.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
