Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 8260.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8345 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8222.65 and closed at ₹8260.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹8360.6, while the low was ₹8222.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240561.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 10216 shares.
01 Sep 2023, 08:13:45 AM IST
