Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 8260.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8345 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8222.65 and closed at 8260.6. The stock's high for the day was 8360.6, while the low was 8222.65. The market capitalization of the company is 240561.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, while the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 10216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:13:45 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8260.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,216. The closing price for the day was 8,260.6.

