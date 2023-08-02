comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 8314.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8281.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8315 and closed at 8314.95. The stock had a high of 8363 and a low of 8274.7. The market capitalization of the company is 238,732.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8501 and 6005 respectively. The BSE volume for Ultra Cem Co was 1763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:22:42 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8314.95 yesterday

Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 1763 shares on the last day, with a closing price of 8314.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout