Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 8314.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8281.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8315 and closed at ₹8314.95. The stock had a high of ₹8363 and a low of ₹8274.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹238,732.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for Ultra Cem Co was 1763 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:22:42 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8314.95 yesterday
