Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 8281.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8276.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at a price of ₹8265 and closed at ₹8281.55. The stock reached a high of ₹8310 and a low of ₹8217.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,38,580.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The stock had a trading volume of 2873 shares on the BSE.
03 Aug 2023, 08:13:31 AM IST
