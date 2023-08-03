Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at a price of ₹8265 and closed at ₹8281.55. The stock reached a high of ₹8310 and a low of ₹8217.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,38,580.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The stock had a trading volume of 2873 shares on the BSE.

