Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at a price of 8265 and closed at 8281.55. The stock reached a high of 8310 and a low of 8217.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2,38,580.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The stock had a trading volume of 2873 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

