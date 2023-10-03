Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 8153.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8260 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8200, and it closed at 8153.25. The stock had a high of 8283.7 and a low of 8126.95. The market capitalization for the company is 238110.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750, and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 35684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8153.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,684. The closing price for the day was 8,153.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.