Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was ₹8287 and the close price was ₹8286.1. The stock reached a high of ₹8287 and a low of ₹8080.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹234,615.52 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6435 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8183.25, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹8138.75 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8183.25. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 44.5, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹44.5.

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8194.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹8138.75 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8194.1. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 55.35, which means that the stock has gone up by this amount.

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8138.75, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹8286.1 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8138.75. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -147.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8286.1 yesterday On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co on the BSE had a volume of 6435 shares and closed at a price of ₹8286.1.