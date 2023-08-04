Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 8138.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8180 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was 8287 and the close price was 8286.1. The stock reached a high of 8287 and a low of 8080.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 234,615.52 crore. The 52-week high and low are 8501 and 6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8180, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹8138.75

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8180 with a 0.51% percent change and a net change of 41.25.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8183.25, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹8138.75

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8183.25. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 44.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 44.5.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8194.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹8138.75

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8194.1. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 55.35, which means that the stock has gone up by this amount.

04 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8138.75, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹8286.1

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8138.75. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -147.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8286.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co on the BSE had a volume of 6435 shares and closed at a price of 8286.1.

