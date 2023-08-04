Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was ₹8287 and the close price was ₹8286.1. The stock reached a high of ₹8287 and a low of ₹8080.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹234,615.52 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6435 shares.

