Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 2.97 %. The stock closed at 8264.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8509.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8300.1 and closed at 8315.1. The stock had a high of 8343.95 and a low of 8246. The company's market capitalization is 238,491.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, while the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 15998 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:52 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co September futures opened at 8364.0 as against previous close of 8321.45

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8449.95. The bid price is at 8503.2 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price stands at 8508.35 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1227600, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:31 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8509.9, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹8264.3

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8509.9, with a percent change of 2.97 and a net change of 245.6. This means that the stock has increased by 2.97% and has gained 245.6 points in value.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:41:47 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8435.3, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹8264.3

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8435.3. It has experienced a percent change of 2.07, resulting in a net change of 171. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% and has gained 171 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:21 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.37%
3 Months0.67%
6 Months14.5%
YTD18.73%
1 Year24.57%
04 Sep 2023, 09:01:43 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8273.2, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹8315.1

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently trading at a price of 8273.2. There has been a decrease of 0.5% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -41.9.

04 Sep 2023, 08:16:53 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8315.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,998. The closing price of the shares was 8,315.1.

