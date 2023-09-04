Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8300.1 and closed at ₹8315.1. The stock had a high of ₹8343.95 and a low of ₹8246. The company's market capitalization is ₹238,491.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 15998 shares.

