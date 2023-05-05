Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint
Ultra Cem Co

Ultra Cem Co opened at a price of 7450.05 in the current session. The stock's highest price during the session was 7528.8, while the lowest price was also 7450.05.

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 7450.05 and closed at 7501.05. The stock's high for the day was 7528.8 and the low was 7450.05. The company's market capitalization was 216321.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 7824.65 and the 52-week low was 5158.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 2012 shares were traded.

05 May 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹7504.25, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹7501.05

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, there were 2012 shares traded with a closing price of 7501.05.

