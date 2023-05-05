Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹7450.05 and closed at ₹7501.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹7528.8 and the low was ₹7450.05. The company's market capitalization was ₹216321.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹7824.65 and the 52-week low was ₹5158.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 2012 shares were traded.
05 May 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹7504.25, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹7501.05
