Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 8302.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8117.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had an open and close price of 8302.05. The stock reached a high of 8302.05 and a low of 8050. The market capitalization of the company is 234004.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750 and the 52-week low is 6060. The BSE volume for the day was 22815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8302.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,815. The closing price for the stock was 8,302.05.

