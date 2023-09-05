Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 2.96 %. The stock closed at 8264.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8509 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

The last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co saw an open price of 8279.95 and a close price of 8264.3. The stock reached a high of 8548 and a low of 8279.95. The market capitalization of the company is 245288.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 16956 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:34 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8264.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Ultra Cem Co BSE, the trading volume was 16956 shares, and the closing price was 8264.3.

