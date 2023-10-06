Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Sees Bullish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 8117.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8168.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at 8235.95 and closed at 8117.55. The stock reached a high of 8235.95 and a low of 8130 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 235,465.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8750, while its 52-week low is 6060. The BSE volume for the day was 30528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8168.25, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹8117.55

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8168.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 50.7, implying a positive movement.

06 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8117.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 30,528. The closing price for the day was 8,117.55.

