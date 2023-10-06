Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Sees Bullish Trading Day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8235.95 and closed at ₹8117.55. The stock reached a high of ₹8235.95 and a low of ₹8130 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹235,465.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹8750, while its 52-week low is ₹6060. The BSE volume for the day was 30528 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8168.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 50.7, implying a positive movement.
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 30,528. The closing price for the day was ₹8,117.55.
