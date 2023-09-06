Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 8456.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8516 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8580.5 and closed at 8580.1. The stock had a high of 8592.25 and a low of 8442.95. The market capitalization of the company is 243,732.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8600 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the day was 13,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8516, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹8456.1

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8516, which represents a 0.71% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 59.9 in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.11%
3 Months-0.48%
6 Months17.42%
YTD21.49%
1 Year29.64%
06 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8455, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹8580.1

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8455. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -125.1, implying a decrease of 125.1 in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8580.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 13,474 shares on BSE, with a closing price of 8,580.1.

