Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8580.5 and closed at ₹8580.1. The stock had a high of ₹8592.25 and a low of ₹8442.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹243,732.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8600 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the day was 13,474 shares.
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8516, which represents a 0.71% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 59.9 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.11%
|3 Months
|-0.48%
|6 Months
|17.42%
|YTD
|21.49%
|1 Year
|29.64%
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8455. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -125.1, implying a decrease of ₹125.1 in the stock price.
On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 13,474 shares on BSE, with a closing price of ₹8,580.1.
