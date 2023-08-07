Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 8161.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8233.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8145.05, and the close price was 8138.75. The stock reached a high of 8228.75 and a low of 8145.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 235,264.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, while the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 6299 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8233.55, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹8161.25

The stock price of Ultra Cem Co is currently 8233.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.89, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 72.3, suggesting that the stock has gained in value by this amount.

07 Aug 2023, 10:18 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8239, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹8161.25

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8239. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 77.75, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

07 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8224.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹8161.25

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8224.85. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 63.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 63.6. Overall, the stock price of Ultra Cem Co has seen a small positive movement.

07 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8225, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹8161.25

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8225. There has been a 0.78% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 63.75.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹8161.25

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8200. There has been a 0.47 percent change, with a net change of 38.75.

07 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8191.5, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹8161.25

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8191.5, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 30.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.37% and has gained 30.25 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8161.25, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹8138.75

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8161.25. There has been a 0.28% percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 22.5.

07 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8138.75 yesterday

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 6299 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 8138.75.

