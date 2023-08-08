Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8197.95. The stock closed at ₹8161.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8248, while the lowest price was ₹8161.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹235347.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. The trading volume on the BSE was 6913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.