Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 8161.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8164.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8197.95. The stock closed at ₹8161.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8248, while the lowest price was ₹8161.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹235347.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. The trading volume on the BSE was 6913 shares.
08 Aug 2023, 08:03:05 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8161.25 yesterday
