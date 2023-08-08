comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 8161.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8164.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8197.95. The stock closed at 8161.25. The highest price reached during the day was 8248, while the lowest price was 8161.15. The market capitalization of the company is 235347.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, while the 52-week low is 6005. The trading volume on the BSE was 6913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:03:05 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8161.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 6913 shares and closed at a price of 8161.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout