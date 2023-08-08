Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 8161.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8164.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8197.95. The stock closed at 8161.25. The highest price reached during the day was 8248, while the lowest price was 8161.15. The market capitalization of the company is 235347.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, while the 52-week low is 6005. The trading volume on the BSE was 6913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8161.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 6913 shares and closed at a price of 8161.25.

