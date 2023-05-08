Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Livemint
Ultra Cem Co

Ultra Cem Co opened at 7626 and reached a high of 7744 during the current session. The low for the session was also 7626.

Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at 7626 and closed at 7627.5, with a high of 7733 and a low of 7626 on the last trading day. The market capitalization of the company is 222,829.51 crore, and the 52-week high and low are 7824.65 and 5158.05, respectively. The company's BSE volume for the day was 1675 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:21 AM IST Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹7715.8, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹7627.5

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently trading at 7715.8 with a net change of 88.3 and a percent change of 1.16. The stock has experienced a positive price movement.

08 May 2023, 11:08 AM IST Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹7710, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹7627.5

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 7710 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 82.5. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price, with an increase of 1.08% and a gain of 82.5.

08 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹7726.8, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹7627.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 7726.8 with a net change of 99.3 and a percent change of 1.3. This suggests a positive movement in the stock price from its previous value. However, without further information about the company's financial performance, it is difficult to draw any conclusive insights about the stock's overall trend.

08 May 2023, 10:35 AM IST Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹7627.5 yesterday

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 1675 shares traded on BSE and the closing price was 7627.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.