Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co saw an open price of ₹8535 and a close price of ₹8533.1. The stock reached a high of ₹8540 and a low of ₹8430.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹244,539.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8600 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3933.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.