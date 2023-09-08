Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 8533.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8483 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

The last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co saw an open price of 8535 and a close price of 8533.1. The stock reached a high of 8540 and a low of 8430.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 244,539.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8600 and the 52-week low is 6005. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3933.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8533.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3933. The closing price for the day was 8533.1.

