Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8195 and closed at ₹8171.35. The stock reached a high of ₹8221.55 and a low of ₹8130. The market capitalization of the company is ₹234,970.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.