Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Faces Decline in Trading

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8167.1 and closed at ₹8167.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8235.95, while the lowest price was ₹8156.55. The market capitalization of Ultra Cem Co is ₹236,528.18 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹8750 and a 52-week low of ₹6060. The trading volume on the BSE for Ultra Cem Co was 7944 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Ultratech Cement stock is ₹8100 and the high price is ₹8199.95. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8183.65, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹8205.1 Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at ₹8183.65, which represents a decrease of 0.26% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -21.45, indicating a slight decline. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss Share Via

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8168.85 as against previous close of 8215.85 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8173.35. The bid price is 8186.3 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8190.0 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1722300. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with a moderate level of interest from buyers and sellers.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8169.45, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹8205.1 Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at ₹8169.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43, resulting in a net change of -35.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8205.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹8167.05 The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8205.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 38.05, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8167.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7944. The closing price for the day was ₹8167.05. Share Via