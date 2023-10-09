Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Faces Decline in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 8205.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8183.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8167.1 and closed at 8167.05. The highest price reached during the day was 8235.95, while the lowest price was 8156.55. The market capitalization of Ultra Cem Co is 236,528.18 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of 8750 and a 52-week low of 6060. The trading volume on the BSE for Ultra Cem Co was 7944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ultratech Cement stock is 8100 and the high price is 8199.95.

09 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8183.65, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹8205.1

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8183.65, which represents a decrease of 0.26% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -21.45, indicating a slight decline.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

09 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8168.85 as against previous close of 8215.85

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8173.35. The bid price is 8186.3 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8190.0 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1722300. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with a moderate level of interest from buyers and sellers.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8169.45, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹8205.1

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8169.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43, resulting in a net change of -35.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8205.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹8167.05

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8205.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 38.05, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

09 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8167.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7944. The closing price for the day was 8167.05.

