Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:07 AM ISTLivemint
Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 8159.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8106.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8159.1 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹8181.65 and a low of ₹8086.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹233,685.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. On the BSE, a total of 13,634 shares of Ultra Cem Co were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:07:54 AM IST
