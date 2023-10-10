Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 8205.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8108.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had an open price of 8199.95 and a close price of 8205.1. The stock reached a high of 8199.95 and a low of 8090. The company has a market capitalization of 233,746.38 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750 and the 52-week low is 6060. The stock had a BSE volume of 5074 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8205.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5074. The closing price for the shares was 8205.1.

