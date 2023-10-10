Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had an open price of ₹8199.95 and a close price of ₹8205.1. The stock reached a high of ₹8199.95 and a low of ₹8090. The company has a market capitalization of ₹233,746.38 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8750 and the 52-week low is ₹6060. The stock had a BSE volume of 5074 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.