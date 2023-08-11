Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8107.05 and closed at ₹8106.5. The stock reached a high of ₹8205.05 and a low of ₹8080 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹233,296.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the day was 31,526 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|-2.55%
|6 Months
|12.85%
|YTD
|16.43%
|1 Year
|22.84%
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8098.05. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.1.
The spot price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8083. The bid price stands at 8107.1 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8118.45 with an offer quantity of 100. The open interest of the stock is 1615800.
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8093. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.5, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹13.5.
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 31,526 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹8,106.5.
