Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 8100.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8098.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at 8107.05 and closed at 8106.5. The stock reached a high of 8205.05 and a low of 8080 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 233,296.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the day was 31,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months-2.55%
6 Months12.85%
YTD16.43%
1 Year22.84%
11 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8098.05, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹8100.15

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8098.05. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1.

11 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ultra Cem Co August futures opened at 8143.2 as against previous close of 8145.8

The spot price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8083. The bid price stands at 8107.1 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8118.45 with an offer quantity of 100. The open interest of the stock is 1615800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8093, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹8106.5

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8093. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.5, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 13.5.

11 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8106.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 31,526 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 8,106.5.

