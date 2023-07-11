Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at 8342.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's 8349.8

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 8349.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8342.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, the opening price of Ultra Cem Co was 8261.7 and the closing price was 8337.7. The stock had a high of 8431 and a low of 8261.7. The market capitalization of the company was 240,696.22 crore. The stock had a 52-week high of 8501 and a 52-week low of 5631. The BSE volume for the day was 3550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8342.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

Today, the closing price of Ultra Cem Co stock was 8342.85, representing a percent change of -0.08. The net change for the day was -6.95, indicating a slight decrease compared to the previous day's closing price of 8349.8.

11 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8328.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8328.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.26%, resulting in a net change of -21.45.

11 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8326.3, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8326.3. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -23.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 23.5.

11 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8330.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8330.7. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 19.1.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:38 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8330, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8330. There has been a -0.24 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -19.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 19.8.

11 Jul 2023, 02:18 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8333, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8333 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -16.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change and a decrease of 16.8 in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8325.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8325.25. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -24.55, suggesting a decrease of 24.55 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8315.7, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8315.7. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -34.1, suggesting a decrease of 34.1 in the stock price.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8313, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8313 with a negative percent change of -0.44. This represents a net change of -36.8.

11 Jul 2023, 01:19 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8321.4, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8321.4 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -28.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of 28.4.

11 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8351.85, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8351.85, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.02% and there has been a net increase of 2.05.

11 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8354.95, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8354.95. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8354.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8354.45. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

11 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8350.95, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8350.95 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 1.15.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8360.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8360.55. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 10.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8358.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently trading at a price of 8358.25. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.45.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co News

11 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8381.35, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8381.35. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 31.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 31.55 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8388.15, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8388.15. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 38.35, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8390, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8390 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 40.2.

11 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8399, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

Ultra Cem Co stock currently has a price of 8399. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 49.2, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8399, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8399. It has experienced a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 49.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8380.05, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8380.05. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 30.25, which also suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8381, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8381, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 31.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 31.2 units.

11 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8362.4, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8362.4 with a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% compared to the previous close. The net change in the stock price is 12.6, indicating that the stock has gained 12.6 points.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8375.6, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8375.6. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 25.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 25.8 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8395.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The stock price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8395.55 with a percent change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 45.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 45.75 points compared to the previous trading period.

11 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8349.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹8337.7

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8349.8, with a percent change of 0.15. The net change is 12.1.

11 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8337.7 yesterday

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a BSE volume of 3550 shares with a closing price of 8337.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.