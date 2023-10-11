Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Ultra Cem Co's stock had a steady day of trading, opening at ₹8108.65 and closing at ₹8108.6. The stock had a high of ₹8182.15 and a low of ₹8106.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹235,039.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹8750 and a low of ₹6060. On the BSE, there were 3092 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8272.1. There has been a percent change of 1.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 116.1, which means that the stock has increased by 116.1 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well with a positive movement in price.
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8170. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 14, suggesting that the stock has experienced a positive movement of 14 points.
