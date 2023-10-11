Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stock Surges in Today's Trading

2 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 8156 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8272.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co's stock had a steady day of trading, opening at 8108.65 and closing at 8108.6. The stock had a high of 8182.15 and a low of 8106.95. The company has a market capitalization of 235,039.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 8750 and a low of 6060. On the BSE, there were 3092 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8272.1, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹8156

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8272.1. There has been a percent change of 1.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 116.1, which means that the stock has increased by 116.1 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well with a positive movement in price.

11 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8170, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹8156

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8170. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 14, suggesting that the stock has experienced a positive movement of 14 points.

11 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8108.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3092. The closing price for these shares was 8108.6.

