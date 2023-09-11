Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was ₹8510, and the close price was ₹8491.05. The stock reached a high of ₹8547.4 and a low of ₹8397.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹242836.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8600, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2940.

