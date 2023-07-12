comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at 8232, down -1.14% from yesterday's 8326.55
Back

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8232, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 8326.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8232 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co, the stock opened at 8429.95 and closed at 8349.8. The stock reached a high of 8440.85 and a low of 8309 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 240,495.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 5684.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 5970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:17:32 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8232, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

Today, the closing price of Ultra Cem Co stock was 8232, which represents a decrease of 1.14% from the previous day's closing price of 8326.55. The net change in the stock's price was -94.55.

12 Jul 2023, 03:16:38 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8215.75, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8215.75. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -110.8, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 03:03:21 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8212.85, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8212.85. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -113.7, implying a decrease of 113.7 in the stock price.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:51:32 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8201.35, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8201.35. There has been a negative percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -125.2, suggesting a decrease of 125.2 in the stock's price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:38:02 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8211.95, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8211.95 with a percent change of -1.38. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38%. The net change is -114.6, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 114.6 in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:20:38 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8192.8, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8192.8, which represents a decrease of 1.61% from the previous trading day. The net change is -133.75, indicating a decline in the stock value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:04:23 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8211.65, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8211.65, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -114.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38% and has decreased by 114.9.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:51:13 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8215.9, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8215.9. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -110.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 110.65.

12 Jul 2023, 01:33:52 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8211.5, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8211.5. There has been a 1.38% decrease in the price, resulting in a net change of -115.05.

12 Jul 2023, 01:02:24 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8201.8, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8201.8. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -124.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock price for Ultra Cem Co has seen a decline.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48:04 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8200, with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -126.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price of 1.52%, resulting in a net decrease of 126.55.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:30:07 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8207, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8207. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -119.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:15:58 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8200, with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -126.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% and the value has decreased by 126.55.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00:47 PM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8183.3, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8183.3, representing a decrease of 1.72% or a net change of -143.25.

12 Jul 2023, 11:52:03 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8183.75, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8183.75. There has been a percent change of -1.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -142.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co News

12 Jul 2023, 11:30:02 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8185.4, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8185.4. There has been a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -141.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:16:42 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8215, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that its price is 8215, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -111.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.34% in value, resulting in a decrease of 111.55.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00:13 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8210, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The stock price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8210 with a percent change of -1.4%. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value compared to its previous price. The net change in the stock price is -116.55, indicating a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45:58 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8187.05, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8187.05 with a percent change of -1.68 and a net change of -139.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.68% or 139.5.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:30:54 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8167.3, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8167.3. It has experienced a percent change of -1.91, resulting in a net change of -159.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18:04 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8178.7, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8178.7. The stock has seen a decrease in price of -1.78% or -147.85.

12 Jul 2023, 10:01:45 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8177.65, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

12 Jul 2023, 09:51:03 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8165, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8165, with a percent change of -1.94 and a net change of -161.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.94% or 161.55.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:39:28 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:33:47 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8232, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8232. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -94.55, suggesting a drop in price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:17:29 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8361.15, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8361.15. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 34.6.

12 Jul 2023, 09:02:31 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8342.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹8349.8

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8342.85 with a percent change of -0.08. This means that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.95, indicating a decrease of 6.95 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:03:08 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8349.8 yesterday

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 5970 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 8349.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout