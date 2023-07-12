Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8232, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co, the stock opened at ₹8429.95 and closed at ₹8349.8. The stock reached a high of ₹8440.85 and a low of ₹8309 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240,495.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹5684.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 5970 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8232, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 Today, the closing price of Ultra Cem Co stock was ₹8232, which represents a decrease of 1.14% from the previous day's closing price of ₹8326.55. The net change in the stock's price was -94.55. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8215.75, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8215.75. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -110.8, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8212.85, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8212.85. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -113.7, implying a decrease of ₹113.7 in the stock price. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Key Metrics Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8201.35, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8201.35. There has been a negative percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -125.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹125.2 in the stock's price. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8211.95, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8211.95 with a percent change of -1.38. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38%. The net change is -114.6, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹114.6 in value. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8192.8, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8192.8, which represents a decrease of 1.61% from the previous trading day. The net change is -133.75, indicating a decline in the stock value. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8211.65, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8211.65, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -114.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38% and has decreased by ₹114.9. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Board Meetings Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8215.9, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8215.9. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -110.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹110.65. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8211.5, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8211.5. There has been a 1.38% decrease in the price, resulting in a net change of -115.05. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8201.8, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8201.8. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -124.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock price for Ultra Cem Co has seen a decline. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8200, with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -126.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price of 1.52%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹126.55. Click here for Ultra Cem Co AGM Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8207, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8207. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -119.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8200, with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -126.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% and the value has decreased by ₹126.55. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8183.3, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at ₹8183.3, representing a decrease of 1.72% or a net change of -143.25. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8183.75, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8183.75. There has been a percent change of -1.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -142.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Click here for Ultra Cem Co News Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8185.4, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8185.4. There has been a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -141.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8215, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that its price is ₹8215, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -111.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.34% in value, resulting in a decrease of ₹111.55. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8210, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The stock price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at ₹8210 with a percent change of -1.4%. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value compared to its previous price. The net change in the stock price is -116.55, indicating a decline in value. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8187.05, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8187.05 with a percent change of -1.68 and a net change of -139.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.68% or ₹139.5. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Dividend Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8167.3, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at ₹8167.3. It has experienced a percent change of -1.91, resulting in a net change of -159.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8178.7, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at ₹8178.7. The stock has seen a decrease in price of -1.78% or -147.85. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8177.65, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8165, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8165, with a percent change of -1.94 and a net change of -161.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.94% or ₹161.55. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8232, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8232. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -94.55, suggesting a drop in price. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8361.15, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹8326.55 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8361.15. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.6, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹34.6. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8342.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹8349.8 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8342.85 with a percent change of -0.08. This means that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.95, indicating a decrease of ₹6.95 in the stock price. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8349.8 yesterday On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 5970 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹8349.8. Share Via