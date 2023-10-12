Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 8156 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8326.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8170 and closed at 8156. The stock reached a high of 8389.1 and a low of 8170 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 240,029.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8750 and 6060 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 151,618 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8156 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 151,618 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 8,156.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.