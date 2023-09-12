Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co sees stock gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8425.05 and the close price was ₹8423.95. The stock had a high of ₹8498.95 and a low of ₹8425.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹243,858.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8600 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 3202 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|3 Months
|-3.56%
|6 Months
|19.59%
|YTD
|21.59%
|1 Year
|24.74%
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8459.4 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 35.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% or ₹35.45 compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a total volume of 3202 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹8423.95.
