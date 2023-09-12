Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co sees stock gains in today's trading

Hello User
Ultra Cem Co sees stock gains in today's trading

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 8423.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8459.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8425.05 and the close price was 8423.95. The stock had a high of 8498.95 and a low of 8425.05. The market capitalization of the company is 243,858.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8600 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 3202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.41%
3 Months-3.56%
6 Months19.59%
YTD21.59%
1 Year24.74%
12 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8459.4, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹8423.95

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8459.4 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 35.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% or 35.45 compared to the previous trading day.

12 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8423.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a total volume of 3202 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 8423.95.

