Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co sees stock gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8425.05 and the close price was ₹8423.95. The stock had a high of ₹8498.95 and a low of ₹8425.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹243,858.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8600 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 3202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.