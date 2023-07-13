Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at 8228.35, up 0.08% from yesterday's 8221.5

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 8221.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8228.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8326.6 and closed at 8326.55. The stock reached a high of 8369.15 and a low of 8154.5. The market capitalization of the company is 237,300.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 5684.2. The BSE volume for the day was 13,321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8228.35, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

Today, the closing price of Ultra Cem Co stock was 8228.35, showing a small increase of 0.08% compared to yesterday's closing price of 8221.5. The net change in price was 6.85.

13 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8231.95, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

Ultra Cem Co stock has a current price of 8231.95. The stock has seen a 0.13% increase in percent change, resulting in a net change of 10.45.

13 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8220, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8220. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8212.15, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8212.15. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.35, suggesting a decrease of 9.35 in the stock price.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8248.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8248.4. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 26.9, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8249.25, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8249.25. It has experienced a 0.34 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 27.75.

13 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8301.8, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8301.8, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 80.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.98% from its previous closing price and has gained 80.3 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8311.45, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8311.45. There has been a 1.09% percent change, resulting in a net change of 89.95.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8312, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8312, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 90.5.

13 Jul 2023, 01:23 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8312.05, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8312.05. There has been a 1.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 90.55.

13 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8314.9, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8314.9. This represents a 1.14% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 93.4.

13 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8314.85, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8314.85. There has been a 1.14% percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 93.35, implying that the stock has increased by this amount.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co News

13 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8325.3, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8325.3. It has experienced a 1.26% increase in value, with a net change of 103.8.

13 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8316.75, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The stock price of Ultra Cem Co is currently 8316.75, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 95.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 1.16% and an increase of 95.25 in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8318.9, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8318.9, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 97.4. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value by 1.18% and has gained 97.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8324.25, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8324.25. There has been a 1.25% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 102.75, which means the stock has gone up by that amount.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8337, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8337. It has experienced a percent change of 1.4, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 115.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 115.5 in value. Overall, the stock has seen positive movement in terms of both percentage and net change.

13 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8343.1, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8343.1, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 121.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.48% and has gained 121.6 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8290.35, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8290.35, which represents a 0.84% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 68.85.

13 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8272.6, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8272.6, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 51.1.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8274.7, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8274.7, with a percent change of 0.65% and a net change of 53.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

13 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8266, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹8221.5

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8266. The stock has experienced a 0.54% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 44.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8232, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹8326.55

The stock price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8232, with a percent change of -1.14 and a net change of -94.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.14% and has experienced a net decrease of 94.55.

13 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8326.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,321. The closing price for the day was 8,326.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.