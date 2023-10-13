Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Gains Momentum in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8340. The close price was slightly lower at ₹8328.5. The stock reached a high of ₹8374.3 during the day, and the low was ₹8305. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240830.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹8750, while the 52-week low was ₹6060. A total of 2933 shares were traded on the BSE.

