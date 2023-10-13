Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Gains Momentum in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 8357.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8365.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8340. The close price was slightly lower at 8328.5. The stock reached a high of 8374.3 during the day, and the low was 8305. The market capitalization of the company is 240830.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 8750, while the 52-week low was 6060. A total of 2933 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8365.95, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹8357.95

Ultra Cem Co stock currently has a price of 8365.95. The stock has experienced a 0.1 percent change, resulting in a net change of 8. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8354.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹8357.95

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8354.4. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.55, implying a decrease of 3.55 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8328.5 on last trading day

The last day of Ultra Cem Co BSE saw a total volume of 2933 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 8328.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.