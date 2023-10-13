Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Gains Momentum in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8340. The close price was slightly lower at ₹8328.5. The stock reached a high of ₹8374.3 during the day, and the low was ₹8305. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240830.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹8750, while the 52-week low was ₹6060. A total of 2933 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultra Cem Co stock currently has a price of ₹8365.95. The stock has experienced a 0.1 percent change, resulting in a net change of 8. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8354.4. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.55, implying a decrease of ₹3.55 in the stock price.
The last day of Ultra Cem Co BSE saw a total volume of 2933 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was ₹8328.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!