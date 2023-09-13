Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, the Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8467 and closed at ₹8459.75. The stock had a high of ₹8610.95 and a low of ₹8386.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹247,501.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8600, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. The stock had a trading volume of 13,812 shares on the BSE.
13 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8459.75 on last trading day
