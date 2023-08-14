Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Shares Plummet in Trading today

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co opened at a price of ₹8062.6 and closed at ₹8126.2. The stock reached a high of ₹8062.6 and a low of ₹8062.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹232,420.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 4 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8113.8. It has experienced a decrease of 0.15% in its price, resulting in a net change of -12.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.31%
|3 Months
|0.26%
|6 Months
|12.86%
|YTD
|16.87%
|1 Year
|23.28%
Ultra Cem Co is a stock trading at a spot price of 8129.8. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers for this stock. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also 0, further confirming the lack of trading activity. However, there is an open interest of 1,594,200, suggesting that there is potential interest in trading this stock in the future.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 4 shares with a closing price of ₹8126.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!