Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Shares Plummet in Trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 8126.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8113.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co opened at a price of 8062.6 and closed at 8126.2. The stock reached a high of 8062.6 and a low of 8062.6. The company has a market capitalization of 232,420.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 4 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8113.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹8126.2

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8113.8. It has experienced a decrease of 0.15% in its price, resulting in a net change of -12.4.

14 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.31%
3 Months0.26%
6 Months12.86%
YTD16.87%
1 Year23.28%
14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST Ultra Cem Co August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 8150.7

Ultra Cem Co is a stock trading at a spot price of 8129.8. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers for this stock. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also 0, further confirming the lack of trading activity. However, there is an open interest of 1,594,200, suggesting that there is potential interest in trading this stock in the future.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:13 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8126.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 4 shares with a closing price of 8126.2.

