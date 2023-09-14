Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 8577.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8608.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

Ultra Cem Co had an open price of 8577.6 and a close price of 8577.55 on the last day. The stock had a high of 8685.25 and a low of 8530. The market capitalization of the company is 248155.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8610.95 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 14137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.16%
3 Months-3.16%
6 Months21.63%
YTD24.1%
1 Year25.23%
14 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8608.45, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹8577.55

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8608.45, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 30.9.

14 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8577.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume was 14,137 shares. The closing price for the day was 8,577.55.

