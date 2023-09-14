Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

Ultra Cem Co had an open price of ₹8577.6 and a close price of ₹8577.55 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹8685.25 and a low of ₹8530. The market capitalization of the company is ₹248155.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8610.95 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 14137 shares.
14 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.16%
|3 Months
|-3.16%
|6 Months
|21.63%
|YTD
|24.1%
|1 Year
|25.23%
14 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co Live Updates
14 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8608.45, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹8577.55
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8608.45, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 30.9.
14 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8577.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume was 14,137 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹8,577.55.