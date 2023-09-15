Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 8634.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8674.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8652.7 and closed at 8634.4. The stock had a high of 8703.7 and a low of 8607.2. The market capitalization of the company is 250,069.65 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 8685.25 and a 52-week low of 6005. There were 4072 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8634.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 4072 shares and closed at a price of 8634.4 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

